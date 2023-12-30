Home

Sports

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women

IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women

India Women vs Australia Women: Get live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI.

Action during India women vs Australia women in first ODI. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: After a six-wicket loss in the first ODI, Indian women would look to level the series in the second game against Australia on Saturday to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India came into the series high on confidence following their historic Test win over the same opposition a few days ago. In the first ODI, fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar helped India go past 280. In reply, Australia rode on knocks from Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield to romp home. The good news for the hosts is that India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is also set to return after missing the first game as she was unwell.

Trending Now

When and where India women vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played?

The second ODI between India women and Australia women will be played on December 30 from 1.30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

You may like to read

When and where the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI can be seen on television?

Sports18 will live telecast the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI in India from 1.30 PM IST.

Where to get live streaming of India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI?

Live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.