IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women In India

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs Australia women (credit: Twitter)

IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team is going to take on Alyssa Healy’s Australia Women’s team in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on January 9. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 after a win from Aussies in the second T20I. On the other hand, India would like to bounce back from this loss and win their maiden T20I series against Australia.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I In India

What time is India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (January 9) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match going to be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Where can I watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

Live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

