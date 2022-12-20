IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 5th T20I between Indian Women and Australia Women online and on TV in India.

IN-W vs AU-W Live Streaming: Having stretched the mighty Australia in every game of the series, India will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the fifth and final women’s T20 here on Tuesday. India have pushed Australia to the limit but, barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball. The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians. Australia’s top-order did the job in the first two games but India managed to get rid of them cheaply in the next couple of matches only for the Ellyse Perry-led middle order to take the game away from them. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the Australia series has served India well in their preparations for the ICC event.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match be played?

The game will be played on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

What time will India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.