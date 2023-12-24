Home

Alyssa Healy clicked Team India's picture after their historic 8-wicket win against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Alyssa Healy (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team defeated Alyssa Healy’s Australia by 8 wickets in the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 24 to record their first-ever red-ball win over the Aussie side. However, a gesture from the Australian captain won everyone’s heart. Healy took one of the cameraman’s cameras and clicked the Indian team’s picture as they were posing with the winner board.

The gesture from the Aussie skipper went viral all across the social space and later in the press conference she explained that she wanted to give the cameraman a close shot but accidentally cut half of the Indian team out of frame. BCCI Women posted the clip from their official X account formerly known as Twitter.

Spirit of Cricket 🤝 Australia Captain Alyssa Healy on that gesture to click a special moment, ft. #TeamIndia 📸 👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/PJ6ZlIKGMb — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2023

India Women successfully chased 75 runs on the fourth and final day for an eight-wicket win and a historic first-ever Test triumph against Australia Women. After bundling out Australia for 261 in their second innings in 75 minutes in the morning, India raced to victory half an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the one-off Test as part of the multi-form series.

India had bundled out Australia for 219 on the first day and then posted 406 in their first innings, riding on half-centuries by Deepti Sharma (78), Smriti Mandhana (74), Jemimah Rodrigues (73) and Richa Ghosh (52).

In their first Test in India in four decades, the hosts dominated Australia to score their second successive victory in a fortnight.

Last week, India had defeated England by 347 runs, the biggest win by runs in the history of women’s Test cricket, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for their first win against England at home.

Smriti Mandhana lofted Jess Jonassen for a boundary for the winning shot as they reached 75/2 in 18.4 overs with Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 38 with Jemimah Rodrigues not out on 12. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 38 with Jemimah Rodrigues on 12 as India reached the target in 18.4 overs.

