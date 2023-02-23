Home

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Likely To Attend Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and Australia- Report

​The BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to attend the ICC Women's T20 world Cup semi-final between India and Australia in Cape Town. India won three out of four matches in Group B and will now face the table-toppers of Group A, Australia, whom they met in the final of the previous edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is likely to attend the Women’s T20I World Cup semi-final match between India and Australia on Thursday to extend his support to Women in Blue. Women in Blue will take on unbeaten Australia on Thursday in the Women’s T20I World Cup semi-final match at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Shah has been spotted many times supporting team India in the ICC tournaments. So it won’t be a surprise for many to see him in the stands cheering for the Indian team with all his might.

“Yes, Jay Shah will go there to attend the semifinal match of India vs Australia. He has decided to be there and motivate the girls and cheer for them through the stands,” a source told ANI.

In the end, India made it through with relative ease, despite slipping to a loss to England in their third match. Wins over Pakistan and West Indies saw Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin the tournament well. They were effectively already through when they took to the field to play Ireland in their final match due to a superior net run rate.

Rain denied the chance for that game to be completed, but India looked in a strong position thanks to having batted really nicely.

On the other hand, the world’s top-ranked team is aiming for a hat-trick of Women’s T20 World Cup titles, and they remain favourites after a dominant performance in the group stage. Meg Lanning’s side won all four of their group matches and rarely looked in trouble. Stopping them will be a tough task for India.

