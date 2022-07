IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Australia Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Edgbaston, 3:30 PM IST July 29, Friday.

Where You Can Watch India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match Online in India?

The India vs Australia CWG 2022 Can be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Where you can Watch India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 On TV in India?

The India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be live on Star Sports.

TOSS – The toss between India women vs Australia women will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma(C), Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma(VC)

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris