IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Australia Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Edgbaston, 9.30 PM IST August 07, Sunday.

Reigning 50-over world champions Australia continued to pummel oppositions at the Commonwealth Games here with New Zealand being their latest victim, defeating the trans-Tasman rivals by five wickets to secure a mouth-watering title clash against India on Sunday. It was Australia’s huge depth in batting that proved pivotal in the last-four clash, with the usually dependable Alyssa Healy (14) and Meg Lanning (7) falling early in their quest of New Zealand’s competitive total of 144/7 in 20 overs. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (34) continued her superb form as she combined with opener Beth Mooney (36) for a 56-run partnership, before Ashleigh Gardner (19 not out) used her experience to guide Australia home with three balls to spare. Also Read - Commonwealth Games Cricket Semi-final: India Avenge Their League Loss In The Best Possible Way

The India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be live on Sony SIX. Also Read - CWG 2022: Intimidating Vinesh Phogat, Formidable Ravi Grab Gold; Indian Wrestlers Sign Off with 12 Medals

TOSS – The toss between India women vs Australia women will take place at 9 PM IST

Time – 9.30 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

CWG 2022 Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur , Alyssa Healy(C)(wk), Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland.