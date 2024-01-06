Home

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM IST

Here is the Dream11 team of India vs Australia 2nd T20I

IND-W vs AUS-W (credit: Twitter)

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s cricket team is going to compete against Alyssa Healy-led Australia Women’s team in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on January 7. Currently, Indian women are leading the series 1-0 after their thumping 9-wicket win in the first match. The hosts will be able to seal the series with a win in this match.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's India vs Australia Women, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM IST.

IN-W vs AU-W (India vs Australia), 2nd T20I – Match Information

Match: India vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I

Date: 7th January, 2024

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Dream11 Team Today

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

IND-W Probable XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpret Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh

AUS-W Probable XI: Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardener, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, M Schutt, Alyssa Healy(WK), Georgia Wareham, Tahila McGrath, Beth Mooney

SQUADS

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

