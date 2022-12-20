IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM IST 20 Dec

IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: Having stretched the mighty Australia in every game of the series, India will be looking to learn from their mistakes and seize the crucial moments in the fifth and final women's T20 here on Tuesday. India have pushed Australia to the limit but, barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball. The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians. Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Australia Asia Cup 2022 clash.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Australia Women will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time – 7 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy(C)

Batters – Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers – Renka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

IN-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur©, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy©(wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown