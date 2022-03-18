IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

IND-W vs AUS-W, Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 AM IST Mar 19 Sat:

Having put up an "up and down" show so far, India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women's World Cup here on Saturday if they want to bring their campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent with the team sitting at two wins and as many losses after four games.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between IND-W vs AUS-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 19

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue:Eden Park, Auckland

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team

lyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry(VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt