IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India Women vs Australia Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 23, Thursday

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs AUS-W WC semi-final Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs AUS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup.

IND-W vs AUS-W, T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1, Fantasy Hints: As expected, India have made it to the semifinals of 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup in South Africa. But to get their ticket to the final, scheduled on February 26, they must overcome the challenge in the form of mighty Australia in the first semi-final of the competition on Thursday.

Australia, also the defending champions, head into the semi-finals as firm favourites, especially with a 3-2 upper hand over India in Women’s T20 World Cup matches. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.

Australia had also won a five-game T20I series in India 4-1, apart from a warm-up match victory earlier in the month. But they will be wary of India's giant-killing instinct, a glimpse of which was seen when they secured a thrilling super-over victory in the second game of the series in front of 47,000 spectators at the DY Patil Stadium last year. Also, India is the only side to whom Australia have lost twice since 2021.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final 1 match toss between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar(vc), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

