IND-W Vs AUS-W: India Name Unchanged T20I Squad Against Australia, Slight Change In ODIs

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India host Australia in three ODIs and three T20Is at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

India women have lost the T20I series against England 1-2. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s selection committee on Monday announced squads for the three-match T20I and three ODIs against Australia at home. While the T20I squad is an unchanged to which had played against England. India had lost 1-2 against England in the T20I series. Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side while Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Following the T20I series loss against England, the Indian eves bounced back with back-to-back Test match wins against the Englishwomen and Australia. While India defeated England for the first time in a Test at home, Harmanpreet’s girls triumphed over Australia for the first time. For your information, women’s Tests are four-day games, unlike men’s five-day format.

However, India have made a couple of changes in the ODI squad as compared to the T20I squad. Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol have replaced Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani in the ODI squad from the T20Is. It is also the first time that Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu found their names in ODI squad.

The ODI series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting on December 28. The second and third ODIs will be played on December 30 and January 2, 2024 respectively. The action will then shift to DY Patil in Navi Mumbai which will host the three T20Is on January 5, 7 and 9 respectively.

India’s ODI Squad Vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol.

