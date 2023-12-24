IND-W Vs AUS-W: India Women Script History As Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Register Maiden Test Win Over Australia

Home

India cricketers celebrate the fall of an Australian wicket in Mumbai. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history on Sunday as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered their maiden Test win over Australia. In the one-off Test, India women defeated Australia women by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to secure back-to-back wins on home soil. Before this match, the same Indian team triumphed over England in a one-off Test match.

