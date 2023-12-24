By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND-W Vs AUS-W: India Women Script History As Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Register Maiden Test Win Over Australia
Mumbai: The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history on Sunday as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered their maiden Test win over Australia. In the one-off Test, India women defeated Australia women by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to secure back-to-back wins on home soil. Before this match, the same Indian team triumphed over England in a one-off Test match.
! #TeamIndia women register their first win against Australia in Test Cricket
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2023
