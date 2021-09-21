LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Score & Updates

Mithali Raj and Co open their Australian tour with the 1st ODI set to take place at Harrup Park, Mackay on Tuesday. The match would start at 5:45 AM IST. It will not be easy to win against the formidable hosts who have good knowledge about the conditions. What would hurt India's chances is the fact that star batter Harmanpreet Kaur would not be available for the match.

The visitors will play 3ODIs, 3 T20Is, and one day-night Test from September 21- October 10. The day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Metricon will be India's first after which both teams will lock horns in three T20Is (October 7 to 10).

Australia's Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

India’s Predicted XI: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.