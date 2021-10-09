IND-W vs AUS-W Match Highlights and Updates 2nd T20I

Queensland: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I match live score and updates from Carrara Oval, Queensland. Australia beat India by four wickets in the second women’s T20 International here on Saturday. Sent into bat, India were reeling at 81 for nine after the 17th over but Pooja Vastrakar (37 off 28 balls) guided the tourists to 118 for 9. Australia chased down the target with Tahlia McGrath scoring a match-winning 42 off 33 balls. Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 28, none of the Indian top-order batters managed to get going as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals.Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY SRH vs MI, Match 55 Cricket Updates: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Playoffs Despite 42-Run Win vs SunRisers Hyderabad

See the latest India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score, India Women vs Australia Women Live match, India Women vs Australia Women Live score today, IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd T20I 2021 Live, IND-W vs AUS-W live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch2nd T20I live match, 2nd T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India Women vs Australia Women match, IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2021 Live match score, India Women vs Australia Women Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India Women vs Australia Women from Carrara Oval, Queensland here. Also Read - IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Head to Head, Scorecard, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report, Squads For Match 55 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W: Indian Women Look to Play Aggressive Cricket to Finish Australian Tour on a High

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Tahlia McGrath doesn’t waste much time and takes a single on the first ball of the Pooja Vastrakar over to seal the game for Australia Women. Excellent efforts by the Indian bowlers to stage a comeback in the game while defending a low target of 119 runs. AUSW – 119/6 Beat IND 118/9 by 4 Wickets

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Thirteen runs came from the over as the scores are tied now. Underwhelming bowling from Renuka Singh in the penultimate over as Tahlia Mcgrath smashes a couple of boundaries against her to ensure a result in her team’s favour. AUSW – 118/6 in 19 overs

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Excellent over for Australia as 11 runs came from it and suddenly the hosts are now favourites to win this clash. Shikha missed his line a bit and allow the batters to free their arms and collect a couple of boundaries. Australia need 14 runs from the last two overs. Renuka to bowl the penultimate over. AUSW 105/6 in 18 overs

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: OUT! Nicola Carey departs for 7 as Rajeshwari Gaikwad gets her third wicket of the night and all of them have come through stumping. The pressure is on both teams at the moment. Australia need 25 runs from the last three overs. AUSW – 94/6 in 17 overs

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Another six runs over for the Australia women as they are trying to get close to target and then attack the Indian bowlers. Both teams need to play their best cricket in the last four overs to win this game. AUSW – 88/5 in 16 overs

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Things are getting tricky from here as Australia women need 37 runs from the last five overs with five wickets in hand. India need to get a couple of wickets here to strengthen their position. AUSW – 82/5 in 15 overs

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: OUT! Rajeshwari Gaikwad returns to the attack and this time she gets Beth Mooney stumped and India strengthen their position in the game. Top effort from the Indian team as Australia are feeling the pressure now. AUSW – 71/5 in 13.1 overs

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: An expensive over from Pooja Vastrakar this time as nine runs came from it. McGrath is looking to collect some boundaries here as India are once again under a bit of pressure. AUSW – 71/4 in 13 overs

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Excellent over from Pooja Vastrakar as only three runs came from it and a catch was also dropped by the wicketkeeper. It was a difficult one but should have been taken. Beth Mooney is the key for Australia from here in the chase. AUSW – 56/4 in 11 overs