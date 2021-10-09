IND-W vs AUS-W Match Highlights and Updates 2nd T20I

Queensland: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I match live score and updates from Carrara Oval, Queensland. Australia beat India by four wickets in the second women’s T20 International here on Saturday. Sent into bat, India were reeling at 81 for nine after the 17th over but Pooja Vastrakar (37 off 28 balls) guided the tourists to 118 for 9. Australia chased down the target with Tahlia McGrath scoring a match-winning 42 off 33 balls. Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 28, none of the Indian top-order batters managed to get going as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals.Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS TODAY SRH vs MI, Match 55 Cricket Updates: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Playoffs Despite 42-Run Win vs SunRisers Hyderabad

See the latest India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score, India Women vs Australia Women Live match, India Women vs Australia Women Live score today, IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd T20I 2021 Live, IND-W vs AUS-W live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch2nd T20I live match, 2nd T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India Women vs Australia Women match, IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2021 Live match score, India Women vs Australia Women Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between India Women vs Australia Women from Carrara Oval, Queensland here. Also Read - IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Head to Head, Scorecard, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report, Squads For Match 55 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium