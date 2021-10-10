IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T2oI Match Highlights And Updates

Queensland: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I live score and updates from Carrara Oval. Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women’s International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points. All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing WODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I 0-2. Sent in to bat, opener Beth Mooney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia scored a decent 149 for five. For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers. Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.Also Read - 3rd T20I: Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath Guide Australia Women to 14-Run Win Over India Women; Clinch Series 2-0

