Queensland: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I live score and updates from Carrara Oval. Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women’s International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points. All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing WODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I 0-2. Sent in to bat, opener Beth Mooney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia scored a decent 149 for five. For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers. Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.Also Read - 3rd T20I: Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath Guide Australia Women to 14-Run Win Over India Women; Clinch Series 2-0

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: And it’s Done and Dusted as Australia Women win by 14 runs. Richa Ghosh displayed her power in the last over as India collect 21 runs from it but it was still not enough. India gave a tough fight to Australia on this tour and especially in both T20Is but they need to learn how to soak pressure finish off the games. AUSW – 149/5 beat INDW – 135/6 by 14 runs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Only five runs came off the penultimate over from Molineux. It’s almost over for India unless miraculous effort saves them. 36 needed from the last over. INDW – 114/6 in 19 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: RUN-OUT! Nothing is going in India’s favour at the moment as the wickets kept coming in every over. Harleen Deol departs for just 1 and Australia is completely dominating the game here. INDW – 102/6 in 17.1 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! Another one and another wicket falls as India Women are in deep trouble here. Pooka Vastrakar departs for just five and things are getting difficult for India with the required run rate nearing 14. INDW – 99/5 in 16.2 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! Harmanpreet Kaur throws her wicket away in a crucial situation as India Women continue to crumble in the tricky chase. Australia women are now all over the Indian team now as two new batters are now in the middle with a tough task ahead of them. INDW – 95/4 in 16 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! MASSIVE WICKET! Smriti Mandhana charges down the ground and tried to loft the ball but missed the top connection and gets caught at 52. Excellent knock from the southpaw as she ends the tour on a high. INDW – 92/3 in 14.5 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Indian batters have finally decided to take on the Australian bowlers as 9 runs came from the Molineux’s over. Smriti Mandhana is playing the aggressor here and is looking very dangerous. INDW – 86/2 in 14 overs

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Finally a good over for India as 11 runs came from it. Smriti, Harmanpreet need to continue this momentum otherwise it’s going to be tricky for the visitors at the business end. INDW – 77/2 in 13 overs