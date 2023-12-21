Home

IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test, Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women in India.

India Women vs Australia Women (credit: Twitter)

IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test, Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team is set to take on Alyssa Healy’s Australia women’s Team in an one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting from December 21. The Hosts are coming off a dominant 347-run win over the England women’s team and would like to have an equally strong outing against the Aussies women. On the other hand, the Aussies will try to tackle the Indian condition and get the better of the Indian team in the only Test.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test in India

What time is India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match will be played on Thursday (December 21) from 9:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match going to be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 channel in India.

Where can I get live stream of India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match?

Live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st Test match will be available on the Joi Cinema app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham

