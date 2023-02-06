Home

IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up Match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia women's warm-up match online and on TV.

IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up Match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

New Delhi: Before the Indian women’s cricket team starts the World Cup campaign, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns against Australia for the warm-up game on Monday. India is looking to clinch the trophy for the first time.

All eyes will be on all-rounder Deepti Sharma who emerged as the player of the series in the recently concluded T20I tri-Series in South Africa 2023.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia women’s warm-up match online and on TV:

When will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place on Monday, February 06, 2023.

Where will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will be held in Newlands, Cape Town in South Africa.

What time will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be broadcast on ICC.tv. (Official confirmation awaited).

Where will the live streaming of India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be available on ICC.tv. (Official confirmation awaited).

