IND-W vs AUS-W: Three Reasons Why India Women Will Start As Favourites Against Australia Women

Australia women have enjoyed decent success over India women in T20Is but if there is one team that has come close to beating the mighty Australians, it's India.

India women vs Australia women (Image Source: Twitter)

Cape Town: India women and Australia women will face off in a mouth-watering T20 World Cup semifinal in Cape Town. Australia women have enjoyed decent success over India women in T20Is but if there is one team that has come close to beating the mighty Australians, it’s India.

Backed with top-quality batters, and a well-balanced bowling attack, India will not be an easy team to beat for the Australians, especially on the slowish Newlands wicket. Here are three reasons why India women will start as favourites in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

1- The Venue

Australia will face India at Newlands, Cape Town. India have played two of their four matches at Newlands but this will be Australia’s first game on the surface. The familiarity with the conditions will be a big plus for team India.

2- Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana missed the game against Pakistan women due to an injury but she has looked in prime form in the following games. Mandhana has scored fifties in two of the three matches she has played. The left-hander scored 52 against England women and 87 against Ireland women. A good show by Mandhana will set up India for a big score or chase down one.

3 – Physiological Advantage

Both India and Australia are on par in terms of quality and the result might come down to who handles pressure better. Australia might get intimidated by the massive support for team India at Newlands, which could give India a slight psychological advantage over Australia and bring out the best performance of the players on the match day.

