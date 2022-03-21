IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

IND-W vs BAN-W, Bangladesh Women vs India Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST Mar 22 Tue:

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Tuesday.

India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between IND-W vs BAN-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 22 Tue

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park in Hamilton

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team

Shamima Sultana, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana(C), Rumana Ahmed(VC), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

IND-W vs BAN-W Playing 11

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.