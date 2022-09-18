IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: India will lock horns against England for the ODI series and this series will be the farewell game for India’s veteran Jhulan Goswami. The series will kickstart on Sunday, September 18. India will have to drastically lift their game in all departments. India’s performance in T20I series against England was not good as they lost 1-2. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.Also Read - MATCH REPORT: England Women Beat India Women By 9 Wickets in 1st T20I

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch The India Women vs England Women ODI Match Online and On TV in India Also Read - India Women vs England Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Women Live Match in India

When will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will take place on September 18, Sunday. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Harmanpreet Kaur On Jhulan Goswami's Retirement - 'Nobody Can Fill Her Shoes'

Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be played at County Cricket Ground, Hove.

What time will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match kickstart?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be broadcasted?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues