Home

Sports

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs England Women in India.

IND-W vs ENG-W (credit: Twitter)

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team will take on Heather Knight’s England women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 6. The hosts will eye a winning start to the series to put pressure on the English team, who are being considered the favourite in this bilateral contest. The Women in Blue are having an impressive stint in the shortest format of the game. They won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023, an away series against Bangladesh by 2-1, and also made it to the final of the triangular series against South Africa and West Indies. On the other hand, England would try to overcome a series loss against Sri Lanka at home.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I in India

You may like to read

What time is India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (December 6) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match going to be played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match on TV?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 channel in India.

Where can I get live stream of India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be available on the Joi Cinema app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

England: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.