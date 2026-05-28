IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 1st T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team will look to get off to a winning start in the first game of the three-match T20I series against England at County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

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India's Jemimah Rodrigues bats in the nets at County Ground in Chelmsford. (Source: X)

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 1st T20I: Indian women cricket team will begin their build-up to next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a clash against hosts England in a three-match T20I series beginning at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to build on a 2-1 historic series win against Australia – their first bilateral series win in over a decade.

The Australian series win came after a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka but they are heading into the series against England on the back of a disappointing 4-1 series loss at the hands of South Africa in their last away series.

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Indian batters led by skipper Harmanpreet, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma will look to gather some much needed form ahead of their opening game of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan on June 14. The Indians will be boosted by the return to fitness of Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia, who had missed the South Africa series due to injury.

Team India will take confidence from their performances on the last England tour when they secured their first-ever bilateral T20I series victory on English soil with a 3-2 win over the hosts. “We love playing in England conditions because of the weather, it is quite easy for us. The only challenge is the pitches because we are not used to these kind of pitches but this series will give us little bit of confidence and experience before the T20 World Cup,” skipper Harmanpreet told reporters in the pre-match press conference in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Also Read | India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co leave for England – Check Women in Blue’s squad and schedule

Hosts England, on the other hand, head into the series in top form after crushing New Zealand but will miss regular skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is continuing her recovery from a calf injury. They will be buoyed by the return of star batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge following the birth of her first child.

India will miss the services of Amanjyot Kaur, who was one of the stand-out performers on the last tour of England with a back injury as well as all-rounder Kashvee Gautam due to a knee injury.

“(Playing against) India, you’d probably expect a lot more spin and they have got some brilliant spinners and a lot of firepower with the bat as well so that is what we are planning for,” England wicketkeeper Amy Jones told the media.

Aggressive, elegant, and absolutely relentless – Jemimah’s batting heroics are the perfect fuel for the upcoming battle against England! Watch #ENGWvINDW tomorrow 11:00 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/QzLFWfyEUW — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 28, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match…

When is India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, May 28.

Where is India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match will be held at County Ground in Chelmsford.

What time will India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match start?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Amy Jones (wk), Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lindsey Smith

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil/Bharti Fulmali, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani