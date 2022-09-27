London: After 3 days England cricketer Charlie Dean reacted to her run-out against India in the final ODI at Lords. India win the ODI series 3-0 and that was the farewell match for India’s legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami. Deepti Sharma’s last wicket made the game more interesting as the all-rounder scalps Charlie Dean’s wicket from the non-striker end the dismissal garnered attention from all quarters, according to the updated ICC Playing Conditions, “running out of the non-striker” has been moved from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section.Also Read - Twitterati Trolled England Cricket Board After Taniyaa Bhatia Gets Robbed at London Hotel

Charlie was left in tears after she was run out by Deepti for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end in the 44th over. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have now made it six wins from as many matches in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle.

The series whitewash gave India their first such win over England in an ODI series in 20 years. They had beaten England 5-0 at home in 2002. This is, however, the first time India have whitewashed a non-Asian side in a bilateral ODI series of three or more games.

Brief scores: India 169 in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68 not out, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4-26) beat England 153 in 43.4 overs (Charlotte Dean 47, Amy Jones 28; Renuka Singh 4.29, Jhulan Goswami 2-30) by 16 runs.