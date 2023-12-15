Home

IND-W vs ENG-W: Deepti Sharma Creates Havoc; Becomes Second Indian Player To Pick 5-Wickets And Smash Half Century

All-rounder Deepti Sharma also registered the second-best bowling figures by Indian cricketer against England in women's Tests.

Deepti’s exceptional 5/7 helped India to gain a massive lead of 292 runs.

Mumbai: Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the second Indian women’s cricketer to pick up five wickets and smash a half-century in the same innings. Deepti also registered the second-best bowling figures by Indians against England in women’s Tests. She achieved this historic feat against England in the ongoing one-off test match at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The women in blue continued to dominate the proceedings and bundled out England for a meagre 136, thanks to Deepti’s exceptional 5/7. Earlier in the first innings, India scored a huge total of 428 in 104.3 overs, thus making their second-highest total ever in women’s Test cricket. They hoping to cross the 450-run mark or go past their highest total ever, the 467 they scored against England at Taunton two years back.

For England, Nat Sciver-Brunt Sophie Ecclestone cleaned up the last two Indian wickets to end up with figures of 3-91 while Lauren Bell was the most successful of the England bowlers with 3-67.

FIVE-WICKET HAUL FOR DEEPTI SHARMA…!!! 5.3-4-7-5 by Deepti against England, one of the best bowling figures ever in Women’s Test history. pic.twitter.com/nLvSIOF2ul — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 15, 2023

Previously, the Indian women’s cricketer who achieved this historic feat of taking five wickets and hitting a half-century was Shubangi Kulkarni, who smashed 79 runs and took 6/99 in a drawn match against New Zealand in 1985.

Best bowling figures by Indians against England in women’s Tests:-

8/53 – Neetu David in 1995

5/7 – Deepti Sharma in 2023

5/24 – Purnima Rau in 1999

5/25 – Jhulan Goswami in 2005

5/33 – Jhulan Goswami in 2006

5/45 – Jhulan Goswami in 2006

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad..

England Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

