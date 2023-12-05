Home

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India Women vs England Women 1st T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s cricket team will take on Heather Knight-led England women’s team in the first T20I of the three-match series that will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 6. The Women in Blue will eye a winning start to the series and edge the English side early on in this bilateral contest. The hosts are having an impressive stint in the shortest format of the game this year and would like to keep it going. On the other hand, England would try to bounce back from a home series loss against Sri Lanka.

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-to-Head

India Women and England Women have faced each other 27 times in T20Is. The English side have been dominant and have won 20 games and the Women in Blue have won the remaining 7 games.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team:

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt (C)

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone

IND-W vs ENG-W: Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

England: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

