Home

Sports

IND-W Vs ENG-W: England’s Emma Lamb Withdraws From One-Off Women’s Test Against India

IND-W Vs ENG-W: England’s Emma Lamb Withdraws From One-Off Women’s Test Against India

Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated Eengland Cricket Board.

Emma Lamb has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon.

Mumbai: England batting all-rounder Emma Lamb was on Friday withdrawn from the upcoming one-off Test against India to be played from December 14-17. The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket.

Trending Now

Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated ECB. “Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from the England Women Test squad to play India due to a back problem. Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine next steps,” ECB said in a statement.

You may like to read

While Gordon played her only Test against Australia Women four years ago in Taunton, Bouchier is yet to make her debut in the conventional format but has played 22 T20Is and three ODIs for England Women.

Meanwhile, England will look to seal the ongoing T20I series when they take on India in the second game on Saturday. England extended their dominant run against India with a comprehensive 38-run win. It also was England’s 21st victory in 28 T20Is against India and eighth in 10 matches in the country.

India have never beaten England in a T20 series since their win in the inaugural edition in 2006, when the two teams began playing against each other in the shortest format. If India have to avert a series loss, they will have to conjure something special to make a comeback and win the next two games.

England Test Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Giler, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.