Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Registered Highest Ever Women’s Test Win By Defeating England By 347 Runs

Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match award for her impressive performance of 9/38 with the ball and smashing crucial 67 runs in the first inning.

Deppti Sharma picked up 4/32 in the second innings.

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India scripted history as they recorded the biggest win in women’s test cricket history by defeating Heather Knight-led England by 347 runs in the one-off match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, December 16. This comprehensive win over England is India’s maiden test win against them on home soil.

Previously, England’s women’s Test side has played five Test matches on Indian soil. The side visited India on three different tours (1995/96, 2001/02, and 2005/06). However, the visitors emerged victorious in the three-match series during the 1995/96 tour by 1-0, and the other two series they played ended in draws.

This was India’s just sixth win in the 39 Test matches they have played so far; however, the women’s side has six losses and 27 draws in the format. Harmanpreet Kaur’s led-side victory is only the second instance of a 300-run plus victory. They surpassed the 309-run win by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 1998.

Largest victory margins in Women’s Tests (by runs)

347 – IND-W vs ENG-W, Mumbai DYP, 2023

309- SL-W vs PAK-W, Colombo (Colts), 1998

188 – NZ-W vs SA-W, Durban, 1972

186 – AUS-W vs ENG-W, Adelaide, 1949

185 – ENG-W vs NZ-W, Auckland, 1949

Coming back to the match, the Indian side declared their second inning after posting 186 runs on the board and getting a huge lead of 479 runs. However, the Heather Knight-led side couldn’t show any intent during the chase as they got bundled out for just 131 runs.

India’s star all-rounder, Deepti Sharma, scored a half-century and took a five-wicket haul in the first inning. Deepti didn’t stop there, as in the second inning, she once again dominated England’s batting line-up, claiming 4/32 and helping her side win the memorable test match.

Deepti was adjudged the Player of the Match award for her impressive performance of 9/38 with the ball and smashing crucial 67 runs in the first inning to help her side post a huge total of 428 runs in the first inning.

..! Rajeshwari Gayakwad takes the final wicket as #TeamIndia beat England by 347 runs in the only Test in Navi Mumbai. Fantastic all-round performance #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vNxqYw9CrL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 16, 2023

Other Indian bowlers, Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, also impressed with their bowling in the second innings and bagged a three-fer and a two-wicket haul, respectively.

This win will surely lift up India’s confidence, as their next test match on home soil is against the Australian side, which is going to start on December 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

