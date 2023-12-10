IND-W vs ENG-W: India Women Avoid Whitewash With Consolation Win In 3rd T20I

Home

England won the three-match series 2-1. England made 126 all out and India replied with 127 for 5.

IND-W vs ENG-W (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team defeated Heather Knight’s England women’s team in the third and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 10. The Women in Blue did manage to avoid a whitewash but the English side managed to win the three-match series 2-1.

India’s Shreyanka Patil received the Player of the Match for her astonishing bowling spell. Meanwhile, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Player of the Series for her splendid performance in the T20I series against India.

Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but that was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women’s T20 International here on Sunday.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight’s 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners — left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Captain Heather Knight made a brave 52 but England could only manage a modest 126 in the third and final T20I against IndiaElecting to bat, England lost its opening three wickets for 26 runs by the sixth over before Knight took control.

Only three other English batters could manage double figures — opener Sophia Dunkley (11), Amy Jones (25), and Charlie Dean (16 not out).

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22) .

India women 130/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29, Amanjot Kaur 13 not out).

