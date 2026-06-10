IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC T20 Women’s WC Warm-up 2026 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will eye a second successive win in warm-up matches as they take on hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday before their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday.

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India women cricket team will take on England in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in Cardiff. (Source: X)

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC T20 Women’s WC Warm-up 2026 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will have revenge on their mind when they take on hosts of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, England, in their second warm-up game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday. The Indians defeated West Indies by 26 runs in their first practice match in Cardiff on Monday.

Team India are coming into the World Cup on the back of a 2-1 series loss at the hands of Amy Jones-led England side last month. Bharti Fulmali was the star of Indian win over former champions West Indies in the first warm-up game, smashing 56 off 40 balls with 1 six and 6 fours with Smriti Mandhana – leading the side in Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence – smashed 39 in 23 balls. Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma also chipped in with scores of 36 and 29 respectively as Indian notched up 179 for 8.

West Indies, in reply, were restricted to only 153 with Shreyanka Patil emerging as the pick of the bowlers after claiming 4/36 in 4 overs while spinner Radha Yadav scalped 3/25.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had created history last year when they won their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title. She is confident that team will carry forward the same confidence into the T20 World Cup this year.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I think everybody will agree with me that life has completely changed after winning our first ODI World Cup. Hopefully, we’ll continue this run of winning trophies. This is what I want as a captain, and I think it’s what everyone in our team has been dreaming of. Hopefully, we’ll continue moving in this direction,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was quoted as saying on JioStar’s show ‘Champions Huddle’ before the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: When, Where, How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

England, on the other hand, suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of former winners Australia in their first warm-up match. Alice Capsey top-scored with 45 while Freya Camp chipped in with 41 as they were restricted to 157 for 6 in 20 overs.

Sophie Molineux’s Australia overhauled the target for the loss of 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry top-scored with 64 off 44 balls with 9 fours to lead Aussies to a win.

Backing the process

Evolving every day

✨ Set for her 5️⃣th #T20WorldCup, Radha Yadav is raring to shine on the biggest stage again – By @jigsactin #TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | @Radhay_21 https://t.co/7rB5R56eMM — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 10, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match…

When is India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will start on Wednesday, June 10.

Where is India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start?

The India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 2pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

The India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India?

The India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman