IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 5:15 PM IST January 29, Sunday
TOSS – The U-19 Women World Cup 2023 Final match toss between India Women and England Women will take place at 4.45 PM IST.
Time – January 29, Sunday, 5.15 PM IST.
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Seren Smale, Richa Ghosh(c)
Batter: Shweta Sehrawat, Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland
All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Shafali Verma(vc), Ryana Macdonald Gay
Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Hannah Baker, Mannat Kashyap
IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs
India U-19 women: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
England U-19 women: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Grace Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker.
