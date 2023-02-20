Home

Sports

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 6:30 PM IST, February 20, Monday

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 6:30 PM IST, February 20, Monday

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup.

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: After losing against England team India will face Ireland for match 18 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet-led India will look to win this match with a huge margin to book the semi-final berth in the ongoing tournament in South Africa. Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs IRE-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match 18 toss between India Women and Ireland Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: February 20, Monday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, GH Lewis

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Laura Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, AN Kelly, Cara Murray

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.