IND-W vs IRE-W, T20 World Cup 2023, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Match Between India Women And Ireland Women Match Online And On Tv In India
Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India.
IND-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming: After losing against England team India will face Ireland for match 18 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet-led India will look to win this match with a huge margin to book the semi-final berth in the ongoing tournament in South Africa.
Also Read:
- IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Match 18, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, 6:30 PM IST, February 20, Monday
- IND Vs IRE, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Look To Qualify For Semifinals
- ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj's Post After Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Beat Ireland Women to Make Semi-Finals is Extremely Thoughtful
If India look to avoid Australia in the semi-final, the side needs a big win against Ireland and hope that Pakistan beat England by a big margin as England is leading in terms of Net Run Rate by a huge margin.
You may like to read
Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:
What time will India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game start?
India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game will start at 6.30 PM IST
Where can you live stream the IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 online?
India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where can you watch IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 on TV in India?
India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.