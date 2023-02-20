Home

Sports

IND-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Match Between India Women And Ireland Women Match Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India.

IND-W vs IRE-W, T20 World Cup 2023, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming: After losing against England team India will face Ireland for match 18 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet-led India will look to win this match with a huge margin to book the semi-final berth in the ongoing tournament in South Africa.

If India look to avoid Australia in the semi-final, the side needs a big win against Ireland and hope that Pakistan beat England by a big margin as England is leading in terms of Net Run Rate by a huge margin.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

What time will India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game start?

India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game will start at 6.30 PM IST

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 online?

India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

