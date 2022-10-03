IND-W vs ML-W LIVE Streaming: India will take on Malaysia in its second Women’s T20 Asia Cup match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Monday. Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.Also Read - Live IND vs ML Women T20, Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet & Co. Up Against Lukewarm Malaysian Team

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 online and on TV in India.

Where will the IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet.

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup 2022 online ?

India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND-W vs ML-W Asia Cup Start in India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will start on October 3rdt, Monday 1:00 PM IST.

India Women- Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur