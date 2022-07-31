IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Edgbaston, 3:30 PM IST July 31, Saturday.

Here is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs PAK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs PAK-W Playing 11s CWG Cricket Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream Pakistan vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWG 2022 Cricket, IND-W vs PAK-W Dream Pakistan Women vs India Women T20I CWG 2022, IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11, IND-W vs PAK-W Best team, IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Latest News, IND-W vs PAK-W Best players, IND-W vs PAK-W

Where You Can Watch India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match Online in India?

The India vs Australia CWG 2022 Can be streamed live on Sony Liv. Also Read - Highlights India vs Sri Lanka Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: India Inflicts Second Consecutive Whitewash; Beat Sri Lanka 5-0

Where you can Watch India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 On TV in India?

The India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be live on Sony SIX.

TOSS – The toss between India women vs Pakistan women will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

IND-W vs PAK-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team

Muneeba Ali, Smriti Mandhana (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (vc), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Fatima Sana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia

Pakistan Women Squad: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza