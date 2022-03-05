IND W vs PAK W Dream11 Team Prediction

IND W vs PAK W, India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 06 Sunday:

The Indian women's cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit's efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatise to the conditions.

However, the bowlers struggled compared to the batting unit, which managed to score in excess of 250 runs five times in the seven 50 over outings, including two warm-up matches.

The bowling unit let the team down throughout the series against New Zealand, which India lost 1-4. It failed to defend 270 plus targets in two games while conceded a mammoth 191 in 20 overs in a rain curtailed match of the ODI series.

TOSS: India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between IND-W vs PAK-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 06

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Aliya Riaz(vc), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Diana Baig

IND-W vs PAK-W Playing 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima/Anam Amin

IND-W vs PAK-W Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.