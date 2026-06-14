IND-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Info, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 6: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC T20 Women’s WC Match No 6 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will look to begin their Group 1 campaign in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

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Team India will take on Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on Sunday. (Source: X)

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Match No 6 Live: Team India will begin their journey in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a Group 1 clash against arch-rival Pakistan women team at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side won the last ICC trophy – winning the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title for the first time in their history last.

The Indians will be keen on adding more title to their trophy cabinet. Team India have a dominant record against their neighbours Pakistan when it comes to T20 cricket – much like the men’s side.

Overall, the Indian side have won 13 games and lost only 3 in 16 T20I matches against Pakistan. When it comes to the T20 World Cup, India have only lost twice and won 6 matches in head-to-head clashes till date.

“We are all very excited, it’s a very big tournament for all of us and we’re all looking forward to it. Everyone is very excited for the first game, because the first game is always important and, it’s often said that the first game sets the tone, and I think we all are looking forward to the first game,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said in the pre-match press conference in Edgbaston on Saturday.

Harmanpreet is the 2nd highest run-scorer against Pakistan in T20 cricket with 194 runs in 12 matches with an average of 32.33 and strike-rate of 80.49. Her deputy Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-getter against Pakistan with 239 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.55 with a strike-rate of 103.01.

“I won’t say there’s no pressure — there is pressure. Since I started watching cricket, as a supporter I have felt that pressure, and now that we play it’s even more. But at the same time we always say that the more we enjoy this game the better it is for us, because we are the lucky ones who are picked for this big occasion and we just want to enjoy ourselves on the field. I think, more than anything, it is another game we are going to play tomorrow and we just want to play our best cricket,” Harmanpreet Kaur said about pressures of India vs Pakistan match.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker against Pakistan in T20I cricket in the current side with 9 wickets in 7 games at an average of 18.44 while pacer Renuka Singh has claimed 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 21.

Here are all the details about India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6…

When is India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 will start on Sunday, June 14.

Where is India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 start?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 on TV in India?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 in India?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy/Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal