India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet: Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 online and on TV in India.

Where will the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 online ?

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup Start in India?

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match will start on October 7th, Friday 1:00 PM IST.

India Women- Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas.