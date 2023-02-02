  • Home
IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction,7th T20 Fantasy Hints: Here is the  T20 match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs SA-W Playing 11s  T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Published: February 2, 2023 5:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

TOSS – The  T20 match toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time – February 2, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey

IND-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women (IND-W): S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Yastika Bhatia, DP Vaidya, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, P Vastrakar, S Pandey, RS Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

South Africa Women (SA-W): L Wolvaardt, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, S Luus(C), M Kapp, CL Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, S Ismail, N Mlaba, TS Sekhukhune

Published Date: February 2, 2023 5:02 PM IST