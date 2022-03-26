IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

IND-W vs SA-W, India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 6:30 AM IST Mar 27 Sat:Also Read - Indian Star Smriti Mandhana Hit on Head in World Cup Warm-Up Game

Christchurch: India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India Women vs South Africa Women World Cup Warm Up Match : Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora 1 AM IST Feb 27

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between IND-W vs SA-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 27

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Marizanne Kapp (C), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar (VC), Sneh Rana, Ayabonga Khaka, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tumi Sekhukhune

IND-W vs SA-W Probable XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

THE SQUADS

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (v-c), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt.