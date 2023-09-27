Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India 3-0 Singapore
live

LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India 3-0 Singapore

India vs Singapore, Hockey Asian Games 2023: Savita Punia and Co aim to emulate Men's team and start their campaign with a bang.

Updated: September 27, 2023 10:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Singapore, India women vs Singapore women, India vs Singapore News, India vs Singapore Updates, India vs Singapore Pics, India vs Singapore Hockey, India vs Singapore India Hockey, India vs Singapore Hockey Match, India vs Singapore for Hockey, India vs Singapore Hockey, Hockey in India vs Singapore, IND vs SGP, IND-W vs SGP-W, IND vs SGP News, IND vs SGP Updates, IND vs SGP Scores, IND vs SGP Live Score, IND vs SGP Live Scores, IND vs SGP Hockey, IND vs SGP Hockey Match, IND vs SGP Hockey World Cup, IND vs SGP In Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Live Score, IND vs SGP Live Updates
LIVE IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India Women Aim Bright Start Against Singapore.

LIVE UPDATES | India Women vs Singapore Women, Hockey Asian Games 2023: After the Men’s team heroics in the ongoing Asian Games 2023, focus now shift to the Women’s hockey team as they will be starting their campaign against Singapore on Wednesday. Savita Punia and co are grouped in Pool A with Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong along with Singapore. Malaysia have hammered Hong Kong by 8-0 and South Korea start their campaign with a 4-0 win over Singapore. India are favourites and are expected to win in their opening game.

Trending Now

Women’s team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: One more penalty corner for India. This is the number four penalty corner.

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: That’s a GOAAALLLL!!! This time Deepika smashed it. Three goals by three different players.

    IND 3-0 SGP

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Third penalty corner for India!!!!

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: GOALLLL!!! That’s another one for India
    IND 2-0 SGP

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Penalty stroke for India, Are we going to witness another GOAL?

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: The first quarter is about to end, and India has already taken the lead.

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: GOALLLL!!!! UDITA SCORES WITH A FLICK. India takes early lead.

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Second penalty corner for India..

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Long corner for India…

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Team Singapore has improved a lot, India is looking for the early goal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>