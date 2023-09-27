Home

LIVE – IND-W Vs SGP-W Hockey Score, Asian Games 2023: India 3-0 Singapore

India vs Singapore, Hockey Asian Games 2023: Savita Punia and Co aim to emulate Men's team and start their campaign with a bang.

LIVE UPDATES | India Women vs Singapore Women, Hockey Asian Games 2023: After the Men’s team heroics in the ongoing Asian Games 2023, focus now shift to the Women’s hockey team as they will be starting their campaign against Singapore on Wednesday. Savita Punia and co are grouped in Pool A with Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong along with Singapore. Malaysia have hammered Hong Kong by 8-0 and South Korea start their campaign with a 4-0 win over Singapore. India are favourites and are expected to win in their opening game.

Women’s team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

