  • IND-W Vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final Highlights: India Win By 19 Runs To Win Historic Gold
IND-W Vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final Highlights: India Win By 19 Runs To Win Historic Gold

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket Highlights, Hangzhou: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from IND-W vs SL-W.

Updated: September 25, 2023 3:25 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India women vs Sri Lanka women, Asian Games 2023 final, Live updates

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket: Smriti Mandhana missed her fifty by four runs while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 42 as India huffed and puffed to 116/7 in 20 overs in the women’s final of the Asian Games 2023 on Monday. Opting to bat first, India lost Shafali Verma early before Jemimah and Mandhana forged a 73-run stand for the second wicket. However, after the dismissal of Mandhana in the 16th over, none of the Indian batters could really get going. The likes of Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur got out cheaply.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari

Live Updates

Topics

