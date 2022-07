IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022, 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 2nd ODI toss between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place at 10 AM IST

Time – June 27, 10.30 PM IST



Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

SL-W vs IND-W My Dream 11 Team

Anushka Sanjeewani, Yastika Bhatia, Nilakshi de Silva, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma (Captain), Chamari Atapattu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (Vice-captain), Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh