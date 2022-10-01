India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming, Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet: Team India take on Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co come into this tournament with a 3-0 whitewash over England in the ODI series. India has won the title a record six times and will be looking to extend their streak whereas Sri Lanka would enter the tournament with an aim of winning their maiden title. The last time the two teams faced each other off was when India toured Sri Lanka in June-July. India won the T20I series by 2-1 and the ODI series by 3-0.Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 online and on TV in India. Also Read - That Day, It Could Have Been Me Instead of Him: Bishnoi on Arshdeep's Dropped Catch Against Pakistan

Where will the IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet. Also Read - R Ashwin Calls Out Fans Who Trolled Arshdeep For The Dropped Catch, Says ' It Would Have Left a Lasting Scar On The Cricketer's Mind'

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 online ?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup Start in India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will start on October 1st, Saturday 1:00 PM IST.

India Women- Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur