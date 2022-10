IND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final: India Women will lock horns against Thailand Women in semi-final 1 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand Asia Cup 2022 clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-W vs THA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs THA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND-W vs THA-W Playing 11s India Women vs Thailand Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Thailand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Thailand Women, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, IND-W vs THA-W Asia Cup T20I, India Women vs Pakitan Women Asia Cup, India Women vs Thailand Women Playing XI, IND-W vs THA-W. IND-W vs THA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Thailand Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 8.30 AM IST October 13, Thursday.Also Read - IND W vs THAI W T20 Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2022 : India Won By 9 Wickets

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Thailand Women will take place at 8 AM (IST). Also Read - IN-W vs TL-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

Time – 8.30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team

Batters – Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chantham, Shafali Verma (C)

Wicketkeeper – Richa Ghosh

All-rounders – Kaur, Sutthiruang, Deepti Sharma (VC)

Bowlers – Gayakwad, Tippoch, Meghana

IN-W vs TL-W Probable XI

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

THAI-W: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham.