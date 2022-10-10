India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: India produced a thumping 9-wicket win over Thailand with 84 balls to spare. Thailand all out on 37 in 15.1 overs. India bowlers completely dominated Thailand in the innings. Sneh Rana remained the pick of the bowlers. Deepti Sharma got an early breakthrough in the innings as Nannapat Koncharoenkai departed early. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: India Brush Aside Thailand In An Easy Win By 9 Wickets

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Live Updates

  • 2:40 PM IST

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: OUT!!! Poor shot from Shafali Varma. She must be so disappointed. India need 21 off 102 balls with 9 wickets remaining.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: FOUR!!! First boundary off the innings from Sabbhinni Meghana. India need 29 off 110 balls.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: OUT!!! Thailand all out on 37.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: Indian bowlers are picking up wickets for fun. Deepti Sharma comes in for another over. Just 2 off her over. FOUR!!! Welcome boundary for Thailand. Thailand 34/8 (13.3)

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: 7th wicket down as Sneh Rana picks up her 3rd wicket. Thailand batters have been completely poor in this match. Hard to believe that this was the same team which defeated Pakistan. Thailand 28/7 (11.3)

  • 1:41 PM IST

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: Thailand in complete disarray as Nannapat Koncharoenkai departs right after the powerplay. Phannita Maya is the new batter in. Thailand 23/4 (8)

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust. Some turn for Sneh Rana. Chanida Sutthiruang is the latest to go. Two dismissals till now and both of them have been bowled. Thailand 20/3 (7)

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup T20: Excellent start from India. The powerplay has been completely dominated by the women-in-blue. Thailand must look a way to score as 27 dot balls in the first 6 overs is not justifiable. Thailand 16/1 (6)