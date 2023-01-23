  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 10.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 10.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon

Here is the International League T20 - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20.

Published: January 23, 2023 4:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: All You Need To Know
IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: All You Need To Know

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: Here is the International League T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20. IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Women vs West Indies Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 10.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon.

Also Read:

Toss: The toss between India Women and New Zealand Women T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 match will take place at 10 PM IST.

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Afy Fletcher, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

IND-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: S Mandhana(C), JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Yastika Bhatia, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K Anjali Sarwani

West Indies Women: B Cooper, Chedean Nation, RS Williams, Hayley Matthews(C), Shemaine Campbelle, SS Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, K Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 23, 2023 4:57 PM IST