Highlights IND W vs AUS W 1st T20 Updates Straight From Carrara Oval

Gold Coast: India got off to a brilliant start after being sent in to bat by Australia but found themselves in a spot of a bother as both the openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell in the same over. Harmanpreet Kaur's stay at the crease was shortlived as she was caught right in front of the stumps. Jemimah Rodrigues held the innings together and got India back on track with Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh giving her good support before rain played spoilsport. Brief Scores: Ind W 131 for 4 (15.2 overs) Rodrigues 49*, Ashleigh Gardner 2-28 (3)