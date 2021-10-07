Highlights IND W vs AUS W 1st T20 Updates Straight From Carrara Oval

Gold Coast: India got off to a brilliant start after being sent in to bat by Australia but found themselves in a spot of a bother as both the openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell in the same over. Harmanpreet Kaur’s stay at the crease was shortlived as she was caught right in front of the stumps. Jemimah Rodrigues held the innings together and got India back on track with Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh giving her good support before rain played spoilsport. Brief Scores: Ind W 131 for 4 (15.2 overs)  Rodrigues 49*, Ashleigh Gardner 2-28 (3)Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Today, IPL Live Match 54 Latest Updates: Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson Strike; Kolkata Knight Riders Rattle Rajasthan Royals in 172 Chase

Live Updates

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Thank you for joining us as we look forward to your company for the second T20I.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Match has been called off due to rain.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    The clock is ticking. Whether we will have enough time for a game? We need to wait another 10 minutes or so for an official update.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    In case of a 5-over chase, Australia might have to chase 63.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    The chances of getting some play tonight is highly unlikely.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Play needs to start by 21:06 local time for a 5-over chase. That’s a little over 30 mins from now on. This isn’t looking good for all the cricket lovers.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Official News! India innings is done because of the weather. Australia chase would depend on how many overs we can get tonight.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    This might just work in Australia’s favour. India will have to start all over again.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    The rain seems to be very light at the moment. The players are waiting in the sidelines.