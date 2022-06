IND-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Six Nations T20 Cricket League

Time – June 5, 11 PM IST



Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground

IND-XI vs AFG-XI My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Fareed Sayed

Batters: Diju Sheeli, Nasir Hussain(C) and Shiraz Khan

All-Rounders: Basir Khan, Fazal Haq and Mano Haji(VC)

Bowlers: Din Muhammad, Moladad Safi, Nawaf Ahmed and Sayed Monib

IND-XI vs AFG-XI Squads

Afghanistan XI (AFG-XI): Sayed Monib, Moladad Safi, Rafiliah Sayed, Mirwas Masoom, Bahram Saleh, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Abdul Hanan, Fareed Sayed, Mano Haji, Din Muhammad, Nasser Hussain, Mumammad Yousef, Muhhamad Rasul, Mohammad Meer, Fazal Haq, Khan Wali, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdur Rehman and Asmat Ullah

India XI (IND-XI): Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Ilyas Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Ahmed, Usman Patel, Edson Silva, Danish Javed, Yasin Patel, Nimish Lathif, Parvinder Kumar, Nasir Hussain, Jomin Joseph, Nithin Saldhana, Nawaf mustaque, Muhammed saaadh, Arjun Narayanankutty, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Praveen Rajagopalrao and Mohammad Shafeeq

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.