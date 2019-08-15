Independence Day 2019: Indian stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had special messages for fans on the occasion of Independence Day. As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, India captain Virat Kohli felt it was high time citizens should work together towards progress. On the other hand, Tendulkar posted a video message where he urged fans to invest in early child development. “Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let’s work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind,” read Kohli’s post who just slammed his 43rd ODI century against Windies in the 3rd ODI.

“Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come,” read Tendulkar’s post.

Earlier, Team India cricketers who are currently in the West Indies, took time out of their busy schedule to make a special video for their fans on Independence Day. It is wonderful to see most of the cricketers wishing their fans. While India captain Virat Kohli wished it was the most ‘iconic’ day ever in the calendar, Kedar Jadhav wished fans in Marathi. It is a great gesture by the Men in Blue to remember their fans when necessary as they are the ones who make them who they are.